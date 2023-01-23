Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Downgraded by JMP Securities to “Market Perform”

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

