Insider Selling: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,187. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tobin Schilke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 9th, Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $100,519.16.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock traded up $1.81 on Monday, reaching $33.51. 2,967,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $34.22.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 251.92% and a negative return on equity of 461.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $13,532,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.