Insider Selling: Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Sells 16,313 Shares of Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $499,993.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ATLC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,347. The company has a market capitalization of $442.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Atlanticus had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 55.90%. The firm had revenue of $277.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATLC shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Atlanticus from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atlanticus by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

