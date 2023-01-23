Insider Buying: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Buys 37,639 Shares of Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column purchased 37,639 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $188,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,795. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NGM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.02. 363,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,152. The stock has a market cap of $410.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.23. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $18.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 264.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NGM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $959,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 770.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

