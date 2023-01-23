Insider Buying: Kingwest Resources Limited (ASX:KWR) Insider Acquires 1,428,000 Shares of Stock

Kingwest Resources Limited (ASX:KWR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Downes purchased 1,428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,980.00 ($34,708.33).

The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kingwest Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration gold deposits in Western Australia. It holds interest in the Menzies Gold Project and the Goongarrie Gold Project located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Perth, Australia.

