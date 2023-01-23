Insider Buying: Kingwest Resources Limited (ASX:KWR) Insider Acquires 1,428,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

Kingwest Resources Limited (ASX:KWRGet Rating) insider Jonathan Downes purchased 1,428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,980.00 ($34,708.33).

Kingwest Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Kingwest Resources

(Get Rating)

Kingwest Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration gold deposits in Western Australia. It holds interest in the Menzies Gold Project and the Goongarrie Gold Project located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Perth, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingwest Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingwest Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.