InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Given “Buy” Rating at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Noble Financial currently has a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of TSE IPO opened at C$2.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$259.71 million and a PE ratio of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$5.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.13.

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

InPlay Oil ( TSE:IPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.99 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.