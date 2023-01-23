Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $87.17

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.17 and last traded at $89.32, with a volume of 105901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 24.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

