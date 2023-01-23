Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INGXF. CIBC lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.52.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
