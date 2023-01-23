Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Short Interest Up 8.6% in December

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 507,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on INBX. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Inhibrx Price Performance

INBX stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.18. 390,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 3.10. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $34.72.

Insider Activity

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,262.54% and a negative net margin of 2,628.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 32,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $781,914.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,122,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,455,580.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,340,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,195,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,572,981.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 32,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $781,914.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,122,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,455,580.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,319 in the last 90 days. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $885,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,986 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 238.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 149,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 31.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

