Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays downgraded Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 943.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,386,000 after purchasing an additional 568,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 332,719 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,980,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 89.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,523,000 after buying an additional 158,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion stock opened at $100.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.13. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $105.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

