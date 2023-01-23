Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,400 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 359,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $352,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 169.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 52,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 12.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 340,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 25.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after buying an additional 30,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMKTA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.53. The stock had a trading volume of 67,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 23.63%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

