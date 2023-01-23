Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IR. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $55.35 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $57.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,378 shares of company stock worth $1,289,969. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,863,000 after buying an additional 6,357,468 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077,376 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also

