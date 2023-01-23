InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Short Interest Up 18.2% in December

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InFinT Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 58,826 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 384,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 291,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 78,125 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in InFinT Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InFinT Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:IFIN opened at $10.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. InFinT Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

About InFinT Acquisition

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

