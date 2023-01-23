Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ICHBF remained flat at $10.76 on Friday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. The company provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. Industrias CH, S.

