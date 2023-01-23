Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Up 12.2% in December

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 909,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on INDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $76.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.86. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $91.65.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

