Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,169 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Torray LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 58,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $2,423,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $383,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 367,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.93.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

HON traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.45. 244,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,465. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.43. The stock has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.