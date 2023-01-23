Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 4,165 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,238,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $170.65. The stock had a trading volume of 570,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,545. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.62 and a 200 day moving average of $176.09. The stock has a market cap of $235.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

