Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stake Boosted by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

