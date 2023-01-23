Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Imago BioSciences

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 119,422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $4,275,307.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,327,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Arenberg sold 70,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $2,533,352.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,774,474.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,422. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imago BioSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 38.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 699,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 193,628 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the first quarter worth $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 25.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $2,241,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 853,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Stock Performance

IMGO stock remained flat at $36.01 during midday trading on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $36.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.82.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Imago BioSciences will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMGO shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

