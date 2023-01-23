iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Gap Up to $7.27

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $7.66. iHeartMedia shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 14,803 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Activity at iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $988.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 14,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,969.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.