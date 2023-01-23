iExec RLC (RLC) Price Tops $1.77

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $143.76 million and $16.62 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00007765 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00054569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030301 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00018112 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004355 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00223310 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002850 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.72380903 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $17,063,651.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.