IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Update

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of IESC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,686. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.27. IES has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 1.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director David B. Gendell bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IES by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of IES by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

