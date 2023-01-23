Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Short Interest Up 14.0% in December

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Ibere Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,485. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ibere Pharmaceuticals

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $785,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

