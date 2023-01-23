Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,200 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 1,849,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,100.7 days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of HUSQF remained flat at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $14.25.
