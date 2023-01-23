Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,200 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 1,849,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,100.7 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HUSQF remained flat at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

