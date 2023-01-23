Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Tops $22,682.74 on Top Exchanges

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $883.94 million and $525,904.56 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for about $22,682.74 or 0.99831230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

