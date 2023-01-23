Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Update

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 296,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HUSA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 199,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a current ratio of 28.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.73. Houston American Energy has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUSA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Houston American Energy by 293.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Houston American Energy by 186.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Houston American Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

