Hooked Protocol Price Reaches $2.41 on Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00010620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $120.48 million and approximately $137.38 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.11783522 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $125,570,470.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

