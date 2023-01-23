Hive One Day Volume Tops $7.39 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Hive has a total market capitalization of $184.35 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hive

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 471,186,601 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

