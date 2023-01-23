Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,030,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 28,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 68.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,923,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,922,000 after buying an additional 5,230,958 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,619,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 365.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,600 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 814.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 946,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 843,014 shares during the last quarter.

HRTX stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,367. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $336.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.38. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 848.19% and a negative net margin of 220.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

