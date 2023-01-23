Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 766,700 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 654,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 207,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. 257,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,181. The company has a market cap of $754.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.01. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTBK shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Commerce

In other news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $328,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $328,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $88,611.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 333,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,366.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 55.6% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 543,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 194,332 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 25.0% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 23.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

