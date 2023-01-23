HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €61.30 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.30 ($66.63) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.70) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($53.26) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($69.57) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Stock Up 0.2 %

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €58.60 ($63.70) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €38.73 ($42.10) and a 1-year high of €68.08 ($74.00).

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.