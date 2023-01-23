Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 937,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Harrow Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HROW traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 212,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,689. The firm has a market cap of $389.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.

Insider Activity

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Harrow Health will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harrow Health news, CFO Andrew R. Boll acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $33,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 255,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,553.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Harrow Health news, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,176,367.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. Boll acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $33,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 255,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,553.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,360 shares of company stock worth $393,561. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harrow Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Harrow Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Harrow Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Harrow Health by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Harrow Health by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

