Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.91. 22,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,395. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.82 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 27.37%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.