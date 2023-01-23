H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Short Interest Down 21.2% in December

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 747,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.54. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $81.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65.

In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $197,464.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,190.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $197,464.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,190.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $640,047.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 200,357 shares of company stock worth $14,707,214 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth $992,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

