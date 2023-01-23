Guild of Guardians Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $19.92 million and approximately $347,265.85 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.78 or 0.00412557 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,653.62 or 0.28962051 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00588110 BTC.

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

