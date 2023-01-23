GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,350 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.47) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.10) to GBX 1,550 ($18.91) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.30) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.69) price target on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.19) price target on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.53).
Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,406.80 ($17.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £57.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,290.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,423.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,447.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.83).
In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.73) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,148.80). In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.29) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,311.17). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.73) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,148.80). Insiders have bought 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115 over the last ninety days.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
