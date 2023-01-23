Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,400 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 479,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRNWF shares. TD Securities downgraded Greenlane Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Greenlane Renewables from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Greenlane Renewables to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Up 0.9 %

GRNWF stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

