Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.97. 1,828,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $357.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 24.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 58.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,656,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,095 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 332,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 382.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 196,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.