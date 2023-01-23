goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in December

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 379,700 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 413,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 379.7 days.

goeasy Stock Performance

goeasy stock remained flat at $83.41 during midday trading on Friday. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.27. goeasy has a twelve month low of $72.55 and a twelve month high of $133.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on EHMEF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$234.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Featured Articles

