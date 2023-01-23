GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
GN Store Nord A/S Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.05. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile
GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.
