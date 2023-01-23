Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Up 14.0% in December

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,960,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 28,900,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,809,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,071.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,809,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,071.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $2,415,535.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,833,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,592,250.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,650,695 shares of company stock worth $6,874,186 over the last ninety days. 62.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globalstar Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSAT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,199. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 194.49% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The company had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.