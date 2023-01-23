Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Down 11.3% in December

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HERO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 139,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 85,692 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HERO stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.19. 182,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,880. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

