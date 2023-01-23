Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,770 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises about 0.7% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFFD opened at $21.25 on Monday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

