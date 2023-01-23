Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Up 6.3%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. 2,864,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 19,703,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 189,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $548,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,578,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,376,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 246,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $396,782.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,734,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,942,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 189,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $548,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,578,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,376,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,468,866 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,037 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

