Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $111.00 at Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.45.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

