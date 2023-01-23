GICTrade (GICT) Trading 3.5% Lower This Week

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. GICTrade has a market cap of $96.70 million and approximately $29,325.26 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.9615915 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29,112.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

