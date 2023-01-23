Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.78

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.78 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 67064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.39 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 49.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,361,000 after buying an additional 36,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,014,000 after purchasing an additional 81,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,272,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 13.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 107,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 801,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 318,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

