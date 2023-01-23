Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Update

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Gentex Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.10. 420,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,298. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $33.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 58.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 9.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 69,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

