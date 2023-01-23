GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GATX Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.06. 123,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.48.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). GATX had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 44.54%.

GATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at GATX

In related news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,160 shares of company stock valued at $440,313. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GATX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in GATX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in GATX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in GATX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in GATX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in GATX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.