GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:GATX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.06. 123,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.48.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). GATX had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
In related news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,160 shares of company stock valued at $440,313. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in GATX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in GATX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in GATX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in GATX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in GATX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.
GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.
