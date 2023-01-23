Gateway Protocol (GWP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $67.07 Million

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $67.07 million and $2.48 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for $2.48 or 0.00010907 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.47818154 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

